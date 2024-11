PellePharm is a US biotech targeting rare dermatological diseases at the source.

Founded by world leaders in hedgehog signaling, the company is working to improve the quality of life for those suffering from Gorlin Syndrome and basal cell carcinoma by providing an easy-to-use topical solution that eliminates the need for regular, painful surgeries.

The company announced a partnership with privately-held Danish company Leo Pharma, one of the global leaders in dermatology, in November 2018.