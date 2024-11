PharmaMar is a company focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity.

The Spanish biotech firm, founded in 1986, calls itself a world leader in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar develops and commercializes Yondelis (trabectedin) in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers including Zepsyre (lurbinectedin), plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14.