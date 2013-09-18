Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis

Australian pharma company Pharmaxis (ASX: PXS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development and commercialization of new therapies for undertreated respiratory diseases.

Australian pharma company Pharmaxis (ASX: PXS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development and commercialization of new therapies for undertreated respiratory diseases.

Its first product, Aridol, is registered for sale in the USA, Europe, Australia and South East Asia. Aridol is designed to assist in the management of both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second product, Bronchitol, an Australian discovered and developed product which was approved for marketing in Australia in February 2011. In October 2011 Bronchitol received a positive opinion by a European regulatory committee, clearing the way for its marketing in 29 countries in Europe.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pharmaxis News

Chiesi USA announces commercial availability of Bronchitol in USA
17 March 2021
FDA approves Bronchitol inhalation powder
2 November 2020
Boehringer drops development of another Pharmaxis candidate
9 September 2020
Adding to recent NASH failures, Boehringer drops BI 1467335 development
18 December 2019
More Pharmaxis news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze