Australian pharma company Pharmaxis (ASX: PXS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development and commercialization of new therapies for undertreated respiratory diseases.

Australian pharma company Pharmaxis (ASX: PXS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development and commercialization of new therapies for undertreated respiratory diseases.

Its first product, Aridol, is registered for sale in the USA, Europe, Australia and South East Asia. Aridol is designed to assist in the management of both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second product, Bronchitol, an Australian discovered and developed product which was approved for marketing in Australia in February 2011. In October 2011 Bronchitol received a positive opinion by a European regulatory committee, clearing the way for its marketing in 29 countries in Europe.