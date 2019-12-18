Saturday 23 November 2024

Adding to recent NASH failures, Boehringer drops BI 1467335 development

18 December 2019
In another disappointment for the treatment of fatty liver disease, Germany’s family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the discontinuation of the development of BI 1467335 for the treatment of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).

BI 1467335 was acquired from Australia’s Pharmaxis (ASX: PXS) in 2015. This involved an upfront payment of 27.5 million euros ($30.6million a current exchange rates) and a total potential deal value of over A$750 million ($555 million). As part of its ambitions in the NASH arena, Boehringer also signed collaborations with Yuhan, Dicerna and Mina.

Pharmaxis shares closed trading today down more than 40% at A$0.16, having fallen as low as A$0.15.

