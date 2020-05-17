Look back at pharma news in the week to May 15, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Negative research news last week included France’s Genfit adding to the list of failures in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) last week with Phase III data on its elafibranor. On a positive note, US firm MyoKardia posted promising results from a Phase III study of its mavacamten for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Regulatory developments included a setback for US biotech bluebird bio and its partner Bristol-Myers Squibb with the US Food and Drug Administration refusing to review their Biologic License Application for their CAR-T therapy immune-oncology drug lisocabtagene maraleucel. Elsewhere, US biotech Novavax last week announced additional funding of $384 million from the CEPI to advance development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

Genfit’s predictable lover disease failure sets up a cirrhosis pivot