A US company developing specialized, highly innovative therapies for patients with serious cardiovascular diseases.

PhaseBio’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

In October 2020, the company announced that it was dropping its pemziviptadil program in COVID-19.