Saturday 23 November 2024

PhaseBio drops pemziviptadil program in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
26 October 2020
research_big

Cardiopulmonary diseases focussed US firm PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHAS) on Friday announced that, after a strategic review of the VANGARD clinical trial of its investigational drug pemziviptadil that included an assessment of the evolving COVID-19 treatment landscape, feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration and an interim analysis of the VANGARD study data, it has elected to discontinue the trial.

Importantly, pemziviptadil was generally well tolerated and there was no adverse safety signal reported in the VANGARD trial, said the company, whose shares nevertheless fell 8.5% to $3.20 by close of trading.

In response to the medical community’s rapidly evolving understanding of COVID-19 disease progression and approaches to treatment, PhaseBio recently submitted a revised VANGARD trial protocol and received feedback from the FDA regarding the regulatory and development path in COVID-related ARDS.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Vanda's tradipitant shows COVID-19 pneumonia promise
18 August 2020
Biotechnology
Breakthrough therapy in PAH garners strong Phase II data
28 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Second wave of COVID-19 vaccines unlikely to be required to improve on protection data of frontrunners, says GlobalData
26 October 2020
Biotechnology
Older people respond well to AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
27 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze