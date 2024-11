A US biotech company focused on developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform.

The US company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through the INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment.

In March 2020, Phio announced a major collaboration with German company Medigene and Helmholtz Zentrum München.