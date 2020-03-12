Medigene likes the look of Phio in I-O

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (Nasdaq: PHIO), a US biotech developing immuno-oncology (I-O) drugs based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform, is to collaborate with MediGene AG (MDG: DE) to advance compounds in adoptive cell therapy to enhance immune cell function.

The agreement relates to Phio’s previously-announced research collaboration in August 2019 with Munich-based research center Helmholtz Zentrum München.

"Connecting pharma and clinical stage biotechnology with academic research is an enormous asset to the growing field of immunotherapy"Medigene, which is based in the same German city, will contribute expertise regarding clinical development as well as proprietary research material, and has an option to an exclusive license for the clinical and commercial exploitation of the potential immune cell enhancers against certain fee payments.