Medigene likes the look of Phio in I-O

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (Nasdaq: PHIO), a US biotech developing immuno-oncology (I-O) drugs based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform, is to collaborate with MediGene AG (MDG: DE) to advance compounds in adoptive cell therapy to enhance immune cell function.
The agreement relates to Phio’s previously-announced research collaboration in August 2019 with Munich-based research center Helmholtz Zentrum München.
"Connecting pharma and clinical stage biotechnology with academic research is an enormous asset to the growing field of immunotherapy"Medigene, which is based in the same German city, will contribute expertise regarding clinical development as well as proprietary research material, and has an option to an exclusive license for the clinical and commercial exploitation of the potential immune cell enhancers against certain fee payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze