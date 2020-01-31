Sunday 24 November 2024

A UK-based new-model drug discovery company dedicated to ‘Drugging the Undruggable’ disease targets.

The company is using its next-generation technology, SITESEEKER and PROTEINi libraries to discern the best new targets for future therapy and crucially, how to drug them, which has the potential to significantly increase the diversity and affordability of novel therapeutics for cancer and other unmet diseases.

In January 2023, a milestone payment was triggered in an ongoing collaboration between PhoreMost and Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim. The British firm has now identified and validated novel targets for further development, supporting Boehringer’s goal to develop first-in-class therapies. The multi-project collaboration, initiated in January 2020, is based around PhoreMost’s next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER.

PhoreMost inks multi-project drug target deal with Roche
6 September 2022
Biopharma and quantum computing tie-up a 'milestone for the entire industry'
5 January 2022
PhoreMost and Otsuka embark on multi-project collaboration
22 January 2020
C4X Discovery links with PhoreMost to accelerate Parkinson's pipeline
25 June 2019
