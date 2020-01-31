The company is using its next-generation technology, SITESEEKER and PROTEINi libraries to discern the best new targets for future therapy and crucially, how to drug them, which has the potential to significantly increase the diversity and affordability of novel therapeutics for cancer and other unmet diseases.

In January 2023, a milestone payment was triggered in an ongoing collaboration between PhoreMost and Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim. The British firm has now identified and validated novel targets for further development, supporting Boehringer’s goal to develop first-in-class therapies. The multi-project collaboration, initiated in January 2020, is based around PhoreMost’s next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER.