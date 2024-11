A private pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics firm founded in 1962 by Pierre Fabre, the company that bears his name now has an annual turnover exceeding $2.5 billion, spread over 130 countries.

Pierre Fabre, which employs 11,000 worldwide, focuses its research and development on four therapeutic areas: oncology, dermatology, the central nervous system and consumer health care.

It has always formed partnerships within France and internationally with public research institutions, faculties and universities, along with pharma companies, including Allergan and AbbVie, and biotechs.