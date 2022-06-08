Sunday 24 November 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

The Boston-based company is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders.

Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including five disclosed programs across multiple central nervous system disorders including, depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

Praxis touts top-line results from the EMBOLD study in epilepsies
4 September 2024
Praxis plans next epilepsy study after mid-stage success
27 March 2024
Praxis tanks as it presents mixed results for ulixacaltamide
4 March 2023
Praxis Precision enters epilepsy research deal with UCB
14 December 2022
