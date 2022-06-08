Praxis Precision Medicines

The Boston-based company is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders.
Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including five disclosed programs across multiple central nervous system disorders including, depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.
