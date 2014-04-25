Based in Shanghai, China, PrimeGene Bio-Tech produces and supplies a wide range of high quality recombinant proteins, as well as related antibodies focused on serving domestic and overseas bio-reagent companies.

PrimeGene’s products are manufactured under cGMP conditions, resulting in high purity, indisputable bio-activity and low endotoxin level, which can be widely used in basic research animal studies as well as diagnostic field. PrimeGene also provides subpackage and lyophilization services as an OEM.

The company offers a variety of services from gene cloning, protein expression, fermentation, protein purification, lyophilization to antibody prreparation. PrimeGene also supplies bulk packages of many therapeutic recombinant proteins up to grams, with or without additives, and provides technology transfer of these therapeutic proteins.

In April 2014, Techne Corp (Nasdaq: TECH; d/b/a Bio-Techne) announced that its R&D Systems China (R&D China) subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the ownership interest of PrimeGene.