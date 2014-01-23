Privately-held German company Probiodrug is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative oral drugs for the treatment of major age related diseases.

The company has successfully pioneered the development of therapeutics to treat diabetes and is now applying its expertise to develop new drugs for the convenient and efficient treatment of other disorders that belong to the world’s most widespread diseases, including pain/inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.