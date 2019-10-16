Prokarium is a venture-backed biotechnology company developing microbial immunotherapies and vaccines. The company’s vaccines are designed to generate broad immune responses including mucosal, systemic and cellular immunity.

Prokarium is working on vaccines which are provided as an oral capsule or as a sachet for young children, rather than requiring injection.

"Prokarium believes that oral vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Prokarium’s development programmes include microbial immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumours, as well as other oral vaccines that are designed to protect against Chlamydia trachomatis and Yersinia pestis, the latter being developed with the UK government."