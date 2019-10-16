Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

prokarium-large

Prokarium

Prokarium is a venture-backed biotechnology company developing microbial immunotherapies and vaccines. The company’s vaccines are designed to generate broad immune responses including mucosal, systemic and cellular immunity.

Prokarium is working on vaccines which are provided as an oral capsule or as a sachet for young children, rather than requiring injection.

"Prokarium believes that oral vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Prokarium’s development programmes include microbial immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumours, as well as other oral vaccines that are designed to protect against Chlamydia trachomatis and Yersinia pestis, the latter being developed with the UK government."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Prokarium News

Private investments in UK biotech continue at a slower pace
24 April 2023
Wellcome funds Prokarium's lead vaccine program
9 October 2019
Governments back Prokarium for Zika and bioterrorism vaccines
25 July 2016
BRIEF—Prokarium raises $22 million in series B round
27 October 2020
More Prokarium news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze