Prokaryotics, located in the ILSE incubator at Union, New Jersey, USA, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibiotics that target serious multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

The firm leverages knowledge of complex bacterial physiology, innovative screening strategies, and scientific excellence necessary to discover and develop new classes of antibiotics targeting outer membrane biogenesis - the fundamental armor erected by bacteria to naturally withstand the effects of antibiotics.