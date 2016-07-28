ProMIS Neurosciences is a Canada-based development stage biotech that discovers and develops new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

As its primary objective, the company is focusing on the discovery and development of precision therapeutics directed against several strains of misfolded, neurotoxic prion forms of Amyloid beta (Aβ), the root cause of Alzheimer’s.

The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platforms - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

ProMIS is developing not just antibodies but also specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's. It has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample.