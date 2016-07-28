Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

promis-company

ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences is a Canada-based development stage biotech that discovers and develops new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

As its primary objective, the company is focusing on the discovery and development of precision therapeutics directed against several strains of misfolded, neurotoxic prion forms of Amyloid beta (Aβ), the root cause of Alzheimer’s.

The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platforms - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

ProMIS is developing not just antibodies but also specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's. It has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ProMIS Neurosciences News

Alzheimer's outsiders call for focus on toxic amyloid beta
22 March 2019
Elliot Goldstein, CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences, on moving the Alzheimer's goalposts
27 July 2016
More ProMIS Neurosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze