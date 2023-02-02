Sunday 24 November 2024

Providence Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with focus on infectious diseases and oncology.

Initially founded as a cancer vaccines company in 2015, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

Providence works with multiple industry collaborators, universities, nongovernmental agencies and multiple arms of the government of Canada to discover and develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. This has resulted in the development of an mRNA vaccine platform that includes a proprietary design algorithm and proprietary, scalable manufacturing processes.

Latest Providence Therapeutics News

Providence Therapeutics announces exec appointment
1 February 2023
Everest Med and Providence partner on COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines in Asia
13 September 2021
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
