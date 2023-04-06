Sunday 24 November 2024

The Austrian company is a leader in the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders.

Proxygen has developed a highly versatile, proprietary discovery engine supporting the specific and unbiased identification of molecular glue degraders against difficult-to-drug or completely undruggable targets at large scale.

The company has generated expansive knowledge and data in the discovery and chemical optimization of degrader molecules, positioning it as a pioneer in this novel modality.

While advancing its internal programs towards clinical development, the company also maintains various strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Merck KGaA, to co-create synergies along the drug development pipeline.

Latest Proxygen News

Proxygen inks up to $2.5 billion deal with Merck
5 April 2023
