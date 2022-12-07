Sunday 24 November 2024

Pulmocide

A late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel inhaled therapies for patients suffering from serious acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

The company is iniitally focused on acute and chronic treatments for pulmonary aspergillosis and its lead product, opelconazole, is being developed initially for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis.

In December 2022, the UK-based company announced it had raised $52 million in a Series C extension round led by new investors Pictet Alternative Advisors and Vivo Capital.

Pulmocide aims to use the proceeds to further fund clinical development, manufacturing scale-up, and preparation for potential commercialization of opelconazole.

Latest Pulmocide News

Private investments in UK biotech continue at a slower pace
24 April 2023
Pulmocide bags $52 million to fund opelconazole development
6 December 2022
