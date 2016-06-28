Puma Biotechnology is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care.

The US-based company is primarily focused on the development of the oral version of neratinib, and its most advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Puma believes that neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including non-small cell lung cancer and other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2.

In June 2016, the company submitted its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for neratinib for a potential indication as the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer that has previously been treated with trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy.