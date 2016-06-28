Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

puma-biotech-company

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care.

The US-based company is primarily focused on the development of the oral version of neratinib, and its most advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Puma believes that neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including non-small cell lung cancer and other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2.

In June 2016, the company submitted its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for neratinib for a potential indication as the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer that has previously been treated with trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Puma Biotechnology News

Puma Biotech punts near $300 million on Takeda discard
21 September 2022
Puma Biotech presents mixed data on neratinib in glioblastoma
22 November 2021
Puma regains China rights to Nerlynx and amends deal with Fabre
26 February 2021
New early breast cancer drug now approved in Malaysia
17 July 2020
More Puma Biotechnology news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze