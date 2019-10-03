Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

q_biomed_company

Q BioMed

A New York-based accelerator of biomedical technologies from incubation to monetization.

The company is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector and provides strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure that they meet their developmental potential.

In November 2018, Q BioMed agreed to acquire the metastatic skeletal cancer palliation drug, Metastron (strontium-89 chloride), from GE Healthcare, which provided ownership of the brand, trademarks and market authorizations in 22 countries.

THe following year, Q BioMed entered into a settlement agreement with BioNucleonics to complete the outright acquisition of the non-opioid cancer bone pain drug Strontium-89 Chloride USP.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Q BioMed News

Q BioMed surges as it updates on cancer pain drug acquisition
2 October 2019
Q Biomed buys SR89 generic and vows to lower prices
8 September 2016
BRIEF—Q BioMed agrees US distribution deal
3 October 2019
BRIEF—Q BioMed acquires cancer pain drug Metastron
28 November 2018
More Q BioMed news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze