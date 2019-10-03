A New York-based accelerator of biomedical technologies from incubation to monetization.

The company is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector and provides strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure that they meet their developmental potential.

In November 2018, Q BioMed agreed to acquire the metastatic skeletal cancer palliation drug, Metastron (strontium-89 chloride), from GE Healthcare, which provided ownership of the brand, trademarks and market authorizations in 22 countries.

THe following year, Q BioMed entered into a settlement agreement with BioNucleonics to complete the outright acquisition of the non-opioid cancer bone pain drug Strontium-89 Chloride USP.