BRIEF—Q BioMed agrees US distribution deal

Pharmaceutical
3 October 2019

Q BioMed has entered into an exclusive US distribution agreement with Jubilant Radiopharma for Metastron (strontium-89 chloride), a non-opioid metastatic cancer drug.

Metastron is an FDA-approved non-opioid radiopharmaceutical indicated for the treatment of painful skeletal metastases caused by cancer.

Q BioMed chief executive Denis Corin said: "Our partnership with Jubilant Radiopharma is an essential component of our upcoming commercial launch and means that we'll be able to reach providers and patients across the country through a scalable, highly-efficient program, thereby re-establishing supply of this life-changing therapy to those suffering from this debilitating pain."



