Australia-based QRxPharma (ASX: QRX) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new treatments for pain management.

QRxPharmas Dual Opioid portfolio includes three complementary products: Q8003, an immediate-release oral capsule for acute pain; Q8011, a controlled-release oral tablet (with abuse deterrent and tamper resistant features) for chronic pain; Q8012, an intravenous formulation for moderate to severe pain secondary to hospital-based procedures.