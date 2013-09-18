Sunday 24 November 2024

Australia-based QRxPharma (ASX: QRX) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new treatments for pain management.

QRxPharmas Dual Opioid portfolio includes three complementary products: Q8003, an immediate-release oral capsule for acute pain; Q8011, a controlled-release oral tablet (with abuse deterrent and tamper resistant features) for chronic pain; Q8012, an intravenous formulation for moderate to severe pain secondary to hospital-based procedures.

Further FDA setback for QRxPharma’s MoxDuo
27 May 2014
QRxPharma appoints Edward Rudnic as new CEO
2 May 2014
Further FDA delay for QRxPharma's MoxDuo
29 August 2013
Planned FDA review of QRxPharma's MoxDuo delayed to allow assessment of new data
26 June 2013
