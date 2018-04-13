Sunday 24 November 2024

QurAlis Corporation

A clinical-stage biotech developing precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets.

QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations.

Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing an extensive pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients.

In January 2024, the USA-based company announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands. It will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations including the production of QurAlis’ products for its clinical trials through commercialization.

Latest QurAlis Corporation News

Doug Williamson among three senior appointments at QurAlis
11 June 2024
QurAlis strikes deal with Lilly on UNC13A program in ALS, dementia
3 June 2024
QurAlis opens European HQ to drive commercialization
4 January 2024
QurAlis closes $88 million Series B financing
9 March 2023
