Monday 29 September 2025

QurAlis opens European HQ to drive commercialization

Biotechnology
4 January 2024
quralis_big

US clinical-stage biotech start-up QurAlis has announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands.

This new location will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations including the production of QurAlis’ products for its clinical trials through commercialization. The company is driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) prducts.

“The expansion of our operations into Europe represents a new chapter for QurAlis, building upon the tremendous momentum of our organization,” said Kasper Roet, chief executive and co-founder of QurAlis. “In a short period of time, QurAlis has made significant progress with regulatory approvals for our clinical programs in the EU, Canada, and the UK. The successful completion of the quality systems inspection by the Dutch regulatory agency will allow us to directly leverage our world-class ASO manufacturing expertise and control our end-to-end production supply chain. With our new European headquarters, and the skilled talent network in Leiden and the region, we will further strengthen our position as we bring breakthrough precision medicines to patients with ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases,” he explained.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Doug Williamson among three senior appointments at QurAlis
11 June 2024
Biotechnology
QurAlis strikes deal with Lilly on UNC13A program in ALS, dementia
3 June 2024
Biotechnology
QurAlis closes $88 million Series B financing
9 March 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze