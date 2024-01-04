QurAlis opens European HQ to drive commercialization

US clinical-stage biotech start-up QurAlis has announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands.

This new location will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations including the production of QurAlis’ products for its clinical trials through commercialization. The company is driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) prducts.

“The expansion of our operations into Europe represents a new chapter for QurAlis, building upon the tremendous momentum of our organization,” said Kasper Roet, chief executive and co-founder of QurAlis. “In a short period of time, QurAlis has made significant progress with regulatory approvals for our clinical programs in the EU, Canada, and the UK. The successful completion of the quality systems inspection by the Dutch regulatory agency will allow us to directly leverage our world-class ASO manufacturing expertise and control our end-to-end production supply chain. With our new European headquarters, and the skilled talent network in Leiden and the region, we will further strengthen our position as we bring breakthrough precision medicines to patients with ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases,” he explained.