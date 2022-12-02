Sunday 24 November 2024

Rallybio

A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases.

The Connecticut-based company launched in 2018, having since built a portfolio of candidates which are in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders.

In December 2022, Rallybio entered into a strategic alliance with Canada’s AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases.

The multi-year, multi-target collaboration will combine AbCellera’s antibody discovery engine with Rallybio’s clinical and commercial expertise in rare diseases to identify optimal clinical candidates and hopefully deliver therapies to patients.

Latest Rallybio News

Rallybio rockets on news of collaboration with J&J
11 April 2024
Slimmer Rallybio to concentrate on best chance of success
7 February 2024
AbCellera and Rallybio link up on antibodies for rare diseases
1 December 2022
Exscientia's next collaboration is in rare diseases
23 July 2019
