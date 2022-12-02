A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases.

The Connecticut-based company launched in 2018, having since built a portfolio of candidates which are in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders.

In December 2022, Rallybio entered into a strategic alliance with Canada’s AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases.

The multi-year, multi-target collaboration will combine AbCellera’s antibody discovery engine with Rallybio’s clinical and commercial expertise in rare diseases to identify optimal clinical candidates and hopefully deliver therapies to patients.