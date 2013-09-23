Sunday 24 November 2024

India's largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories is an integrated, research-based, international pharmaceutical company producing a wide range of generic medicines.

India's largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) is an integrated, research-based, international pharmaceutical company producing a wide range of generic medicines. Ranbaxy's continued focus on R&D has resulted in several approvals, in developed and emerging markets, many of which incorporate proprietary Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) and technologies, developed at its own labs. The company has further strengthened its focus on generics research and is increasingly working on more complex and specialty areas. Ranbaxy has an expanding international portfolio of affiliates, joint ventures and alliances, ground operations in 43 countries and manufacturing operations in eight countries. Ranbaxy is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group.

US FDA lifts import ban on Sun Pharma's Mohali facility
15 March 2017
Indian Pharma industry looks at avenues beyond generics
14 December 2015
Sun Pharma rebounds after crashing over 15% on dismal FY16 outlook
22 July 2015
FDA bans imports from Emcure Pharma’s India plant
15 July 2015
