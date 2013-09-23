India's largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) is an integrated, research-based, international pharmaceutical company producing a wide range of generic medicines. Ranbaxy's continued focus on R&D has resulted in several approvals, in developed and emerging markets, many of which incorporate proprietary Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) and technologies, developed at its own labs. The company has further strengthened its focus on generics research and is increasingly working on more complex and specialty areas. Ranbaxy has an expanding international portfolio of affiliates, joint ventures and alliances, ground operations in 43 countries and manufacturing operations in eight countries. Ranbaxy is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group.