Rapport Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for neurological disorders.

Rapport launched in March 2023 with a $100 million Series A financing from Third Rock Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners and JJDC. Rapport’s novel platform utilizes discoveries made by its scientific founders to identify receptor-associated proteins that enable the identification of precision targeted small molecule drugs that have the potential to transform the treatment of neurological disorders.

The company’s lead program is in Phase I studies for the treatment of drug-resistant seizure disorders.