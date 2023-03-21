Sunday 24 November 2024

Rapport Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for neurological disorders.

Rapport launched in March 2023 with a $100 million Series A financing from Third Rock Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners and JJDC. Rapport’s novel platform utilizes discoveries made by its scientific founders to identify receptor-associated proteins that enable the identification of precision targeted small molecule drugs that have the potential to transform the treatment of neurological disorders.

The company’s lead program is in Phase I studies for the treatment of drug-resistant seizure disorders.

Rapport rises on rare IPO
10 June 2024
SEC filing reveals plan for Rapport Therapeutics IPO
20 May 2024
Rapport raises $150 million more for neuromedicine platform
24 August 2023
Big pharma backing bodes well for new early-stage biotech
8 March 2023
