RareStone Group consists of two business subsidiaries:Citrine Medicine, a pharmaceutical company aiming to provide effective and affordable treatment solutions to rare disease patients in China that is building a comprehensive product platform through fast licensing and co-development to support and accelerate scalable commercialization; and Zircon Health, a health technology company aiming to build the largest patient-centered open ecological service platform in China.

RareStone Group closed an $80 million Series A financing in July 2020.