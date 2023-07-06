Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

rarestone-group-large

RareStone Group

A Chinese biotech holding company aiming to build the first rare disease ecosystem in China.

RareStone Group consists of two business subsidiaries:Citrine Medicine, a pharmaceutical company aiming to provide effective and affordable treatment solutions to rare disease patients in China that is building a comprehensive product platform through fast licensing and co-development to support and accelerate scalable commercialization; and Zircon Health, a health technology company aiming to build the largest patient-centered open ecological service platform in China.

RareStone Group closed an $80 million Series A financing in July 2020.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest RareStone Group News

China's NMPA approves RareStone's Wakix for narcolepsy
5 July 2023
Diurnal expands deal with Citrine Medicine for Efmody
12 May 2021
BRIEF—Diurnal partners in China for Alkindi
27 January 2021
More RareStone Group news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze