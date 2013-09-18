Reata Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation.

Reata’s first product, SKYCLARYS (omaveloxolone) was approved by the FDA in February 2023 for the treatment of FA and is under review in Europe by the EMA. In addition, Reata is developing bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease and cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain. Bardoxolone and cemdomespib are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any regulatory agency.