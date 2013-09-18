Sunday 24 November 2024

Reata Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation.

Reata’s first product, SKYCLARYS (omaveloxolone) was approved by the FDA in February 2023 for the treatment of FA and is under review in Europe by the EMA. In addition, Reata is developing bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease and cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain. Bardoxolone and cemdomespib are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any regulatory agency.

Latest Reata Pharmaceuticals News

Full steam ahead for Friedreich’s ataxia-focused Larimar
22 May 2024
EC nod for Biogen’s Skyclarys for Friedreich’s ataxia
13 February 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 28, 2023
30 July 2023
Biogen to shell out $7.3 billion to buy Reata Pharma
28 July 2023
