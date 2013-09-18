Italian pharma company Recordati (RECI: MI) is an international specialty pharmaceutical group recording 987.4 million sales in 2014. It has 4,000 employees with marketing operations in the main European markets, in Russia, Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries, in Turkey, in the USA and in North Africa.

It offers drugs for the treatment of rare diseases marketed worldwide, proprietary drugs sold worldwide through licensees and R&D in specialty care and in treatments for rare diseases.

See company overview presented at the BofA Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2015.

