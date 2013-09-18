Sunday 24 November 2024

Italian pharma company Recordati (RECI: MI) is an international specialty pharmaceutical group recording 987.4 million sales in 2014. It has 4,000 employees with marketing operations in the main European markets, in Russia, Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries, in Turkey, in the USA and in North Africa.

It offers drugs for the treatment of rare diseases marketed worldwide, proprietary drugs sold worldwide through licensees and R&D in specialty care and in treatments for rare diseases.

See company overview presented at the BofA Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2015.

Recordati sees continued double-digit growth in first 9 months of 2024
8 November 2024
Recordati acquires rights to Enjaymo
4 October 2024
First-half 2024 double-digit growth seen for Recordati
30 July 2024
Recordati records strong performance in 2024 first quarter
10 May 2024
