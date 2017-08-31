Sunday 24 November 2024

Regenxbio is a leading biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno‐associated virus (AAV) gene therapy.

The company has a NAV technology platform and a proprietary AAV gene delivery platform which consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors.

Its technology is used for the treatment of metabolic disorders, muscle diseases, hematologic disorders, ocular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders; and for clinical trails in therapeutic areas, such as inherited diseases, CNS disorders, heart failure, and vaccines.

Regenxbio's mission is to transform the lives of patients suffering from severe diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company seeks to accomplish this mission through a combination of internal development efforts and third‐party platform licensees.

Latest Regenxbio News

New gene therapy could provide two-eye option for wet AMD
22 October 2024
Tern Therapeutics launches with financing and CLN2 Batten disease license
28 August 2024
Change at the top for Regenxbio
12 June 2024
Early DMD data show significant impact of new gene therapy
6 March 2024
