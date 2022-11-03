Reig Jofre structures its product development activity in three business areas: pharmaceutical technologies specialized in the development and manufacture of sterile and lyophilized injectable pharmaceutical products, as well as antibiotics derived from penicillin; specialty pharmacare focused on dermatology and osteoarticular care; and consumer healthcare with the line of food supplements marketed under the Forté Pharma brand mostly in France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, as well as other OTC products.