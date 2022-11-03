Sunday 24 November 2024

A Spanish pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products and food supplements.

Reig Jofre structures its product development activity in three business areas: pharmaceutical technologies specialized in the development and manufacture of sterile and lyophilized injectable pharmaceutical products, as well as antibiotics derived from penicillin; specialty pharmacare focused on dermatology and osteoarticular care; and consumer healthcare with the line of food supplements marketed under the Forté Pharma brand mostly in France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, as well as other OTC products.

Latest Reig Jofre News

Syna Therapeutics signs global deal on biosimilar LB-0702
2 November 2022
Bioglan and STADA partner to meet rising demand for Parkinson's treatment
15 November 2021
Spain's Reig Jofre to produce Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
15 December 2020
Novel PD therapy to launch in Nordic region
2 October 2019
