Renibus Therapeutics

A biotech company focused on the treatment of cardio renal diseases.

In June 2022, the company announced positive interim data from its lead clinical candidate, RBT-1, from its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial.

The novel stannous protoporphyrin and iron sucrose fixed-combination agent induces upregulation of biomarkers of cytoprotective preconditioning, primarily from the Nrf2 pathway, to prevent post-operative complications following cardiothoracic surgery.

RBT-1 met its primary endpoint of increasing the expression of biomarkers of cytoprotective preconditioning in a pre-specified interim analysis. It also demonstrated statistical significance in multiple, pre-specified clinically relevant measures.

Earlier in 2022, Renibus raised $35 million in a Series A financing round led by family offices specializing in biotech investments.

Based on the Phase II results, the Texas-based company has been granted a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss initiation of a pivotal Phase III trial later this year.

Renibus set for Phase III trial based on lead candidate's results
17 June 2022
