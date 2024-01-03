Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. As of September 2023, the company’s cash and investments total $496.8 million.

In Q1 2024, the company is foucussing on near term priority studies, such as the RP1 Phase III confirmatory study in anti-PD1 failed melanoma and the RP2 registrational study in uveal melanoma.