Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

replimune-company

Replimune

A USA-based, clinical stage biotech developing novel oncolytic immunotherapies.

Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. As of September 2023, the company’s cash and investments total $496.8 million.

In Q1 2024, the company is foucussing on near term priority studies, such as the RP1 Phase III confirmatory study in anti-PD1 failed melanoma and the RP2 registrational study in uveal melanoma.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Replimune News

Strong response rate for RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD1 failed melanoma
7 June 2024
Replimune reeling from skin cancer failure
7 December 2023
More Replimune news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze