ReproCELL was established as a venture company originating from the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University and has been the pioneer in the iPS cell business, succeeding in the commercialization of the world's first human iPS cell products in 2009.

It has acquired Reinnervate (UK) and BioServe (US) as it looks to establish a global distribution network and technology synergy and new product introductions, with the wider aim of contributing to people's health and welfare through the development of stem cell technologies.