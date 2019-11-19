Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

restorbio_company

resTORbio

A US biotech with a stated mission is to develop innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases.

resTORbio’s lead candidate, RTB101, selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including neurologic, immune and cardiac function.

In November 2019, RTB101 failed in a Phase III trial studying the prevention of clinically symptomatic respiratory illness in adults aged 65 and older, but resTORbio has underlined that there are extensive preclinical data supporting the potential therapeutic benefit of TORC1 inhibition in multiple aging-related diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest resTORbio News

resTORbio routed by failure of lead candidate
18 November 2019
More resTORbio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze