A US biotech with a stated mission is to develop innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases.

resTORbio’s lead candidate, RTB101, selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including neurologic, immune and cardiac function.

In November 2019, RTB101 failed in a Phase III trial studying the prevention of clinically symptomatic respiratory illness in adults aged 65 and older, but resTORbio has underlined that there are extensive preclinical data supporting the potential therapeutic benefit of TORC1 inhibition in multiple aging-related diseases.