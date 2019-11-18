resTORbio routed by failure of lead candidate

Shares in Boston biotech resTORbio (Nasdaq: TORC) were worth 86% less by Friday’s close after the announcement of top-line data from the Phase III study on the company’s lead candidate.

RTB101, a TORC1 inhibitor, was being studied in the PROTECTOR 1 study, looking at the prevention of clinically symptomatic respiratory illness (CSRI) in adults aged 65 and older.

"There are extensive preclinical data supporting the potential therapeutic benefit of TORC1 inhibition in multiple aging-related diseases"