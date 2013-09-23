Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

reva-logo-small

REVA Medical

REVA Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive medical devices that leverage its proprietary biomaterial and stent technologies to improve the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Founded in 1998, REVA Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive medical devices that leverage its proprietary biomaterial and stent technologies to improve the treatment of coronary artery disease.

REVA's initial focus is the development of a drug-eluting bioresorbable coronary scaffold to advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The ReZolve scaffold, which is in a clinical study phase, combines REVA's proprietary stent design with a proprietary polymer that is metabolized and cleared from the body. REVA's anticipated commercial product, the ReZolve 2 sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable coronary scaffold, is designed to provide the same clinical benefits as conventional metal drug-eluting stents, with the advantage of resorbing from the body when no longer needed and allowing the artery to return to its natural function. REVA's bioresorbable technology allows for a controlled and safe resorption rate.

Once the scaffold is resorbed, the artery is able to move naturally, a result not attainable with permanent metal stents. In addition, by early encapsulation of the scaffold in the artery tissue, coupled with the loss of scaffold structure over time, ReZolve2 may reduce the incidence of late forming blood clots, or otherwise reduce long-term disease progression, potential benefits of bioresorbable scaffolds that have yet to be proven.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More REVA Medical news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze