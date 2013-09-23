REVA Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive medical devices that leverage its proprietary biomaterial and stent technologies to improve the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Founded in 1998, REVA Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive medical devices that leverage its proprietary biomaterial and stent technologies to improve the treatment of coronary artery disease.

REVA's initial focus is the development of a drug-eluting bioresorbable coronary scaffold to advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The ReZolve scaffold, which is in a clinical study phase, combines REVA's proprietary stent design with a proprietary polymer that is metabolized and cleared from the body. REVA's anticipated commercial product, the ReZolve 2 sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable coronary scaffold, is designed to provide the same clinical benefits as conventional metal drug-eluting stents, with the advantage of resorbing from the body when no longer needed and allowing the artery to return to its natural function. REVA's bioresorbable technology allows for a controlled and safe resorption rate.

Once the scaffold is resorbed, the artery is able to move naturally, a result not attainable with permanent metal stents. In addition, by early encapsulation of the scaffold in the artery tissue, coupled with the loss of scaffold structure over time, ReZolve2 may reduce the incidence of late forming blood clots, or otherwise reduce long-term disease progression, potential benefits of bioresorbable scaffolds that have yet to be proven.