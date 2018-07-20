Revolution Medicines builds upon the vision of the company’s founder, Martin D. Burke, who invented a transformative method for synthesizing original compounds.
The company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Illinois to practice and expand this technology.
Their approach features a rapid, standardized and powerful process for assembling simple “chemical building blocks” into refined natural product-like structures. These optimized compounds have significant potential as best-in-class drug candidates.
