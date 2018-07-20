Revolution Medicines discovers and develops important new medicines for cancer patients by translating frontier oncology targets—proteins that drive the growth of cancers or that control immune responses that can defeat them.

Revolution Medicines builds upon the vision of the company’s founder, Martin D. Burke, who invented a transformative method for synthesizing original compounds.

The company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Illinois to practice and expand this technology.

Their approach features a rapid, standardized and powerful process for assembling simple “chemical building blocks” into refined natural product-like structures. These optimized compounds have significant potential as best-in-class drug candidates.