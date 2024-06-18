Sunday 24 November 2024

RevOpsis Therapeutics

A privately held biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation ophthalmic therapies.

The company's proprietary Rev-Mod Platform uses a modular plug-and-play system to streamline and accelerate the efficient drug discovery and development of multispecific biologics across a broad range of diseases including of the immune system, autoimmune diseases, and oncology.

In April 2024, RevOpsis closed its first seed funding round, raising $16.5 million, which includes $7.5 million in non-dilutive capital. The financing will fund the completion of the Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies to secure FDA authorization and conduct the first-in-human clinical trials with the company's lead candidate, RO-104 for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). This seed round will also support the ongoing discovery and development of RevOpsis' pipeline, and allow the company to hire key management to drive the company forward.

Latest RevOpsis Therapeutics News

RevOpsis and Kemwell to work together on wet AMD products
17 June 2024
