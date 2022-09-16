A biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immune modulating therapies for diseases caused by RNA viruses and antitumor immune response induction.

The company is focused on developing RNA immunotherapeutics that selectively activate the innate immune sensor retinoic acid inducible gene I (RIG-I), for viruses.

Shortly after it launched in September 2022, RIGImmune announced the acquisition of Subintro, a biotech specializing in the development and delivery of antiviral therapeutics for respiratory diseases caused by RNA viruses, including influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, and SARS-CoV-2.

The newly-combined company will develop new RNA therapeutics for viruses, including flu and COVID-19, and explore nasal delivery, which has been shown to be more effective than oral or IV delivery.