Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

rigimmune_company-1

RIGImmune

A biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immune modulating therapies for diseases caused by RNA viruses and antitumor immune response induction.

The company is focused on developing RNA immunotherapeutics that selectively activate the innate immune sensor retinoic acid inducible gene I (RIG-I), for viruses.

Shortly after it launched in September 2022, RIGImmune announced the acquisition of Subintro, a biotech specializing in the development and delivery of antiviral therapeutics for respiratory diseases caused by RNA viruses, including influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, and SARS-CoV-2.

The newly-combined company will develop new RNA therapeutics for viruses, including flu and COVID-19, and explore nasal delivery, which has been shown to be more effective than oral or IV delivery.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest RIGImmune News

Launch, acquisition and financing all in a day's work for RIGImmune
15 September 2022
More RIGImmune news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze