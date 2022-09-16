The company is focused on developing RNA immunotherapeutics that selectively activate the innate immune sensor retinoic acid inducible gene I (RIG-I), for viruses.
Shortly after it launched in September 2022, RIGImmune announced the acquisition of Subintro, a biotech specializing in the development and delivery of antiviral therapeutics for respiratory diseases caused by RNA viruses, including influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, and SARS-CoV-2.
The newly-combined company will develop new RNA therapeutics for viruses, including flu and COVID-19, and explore nasal delivery, which has been shown to be more effective than oral or IV delivery.
