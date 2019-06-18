River Town Therapeutics

The New York-based company uses its proprietary combinatorial small molecule platform to regenerate hair by reversing androgenic alopecia and other hair loss.

Its lead topical compound, RT1640 is made up of three small molecule drugs that together synergize to act on three distinct pathways in hair biology.

Two of the three active agents in RT1640, cyclosporine A and Minoxidil, are US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved and off patent. They are known to be safe for use on the skin, and there are thousands of people-year exposures to these drugs.

The third active ingredient in RT1640 is a new chemical entity called RT175. It has been tested in more than 600 humans in FDA-sanctioned clinical trials.