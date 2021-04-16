Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

romark_company-1-

Romark

A vertically-integrated, research-based pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative new medicines, primarily in the field of infectious diseases.

The privately-held company has operations in the USA, Puerto Rico and Europe, and it conducts research and development and commercializes its products globally.

Romark is a leader in developing new drugs for treating a broad range of seasonal, emerging and drug-resistant viral respiratory illnesses. It is also developing a new product aimed at inducing functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Based on Phase III results, Romark announced in April 2021 that it would seek Emergency Use Authorization for its antiviral compound to treat COVID-19.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Romark News

Romark to seek EUA for antiviral compound to treat COVID-19
14 April 2021
More Romark news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze