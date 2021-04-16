A vertically-integrated, research-based pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative new medicines, primarily in the field of infectious diseases.

The privately-held company has operations in the USA, Puerto Rico and Europe, and it conducts research and development and commercializes its products globally.

Romark is a leader in developing new drugs for treating a broad range of seasonal, emerging and drug-resistant viral respiratory illnesses. It is also developing a new product aimed at inducing functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Based on Phase III results, Romark announced in April 2021 that it would seek Emergency Use Authorization for its antiviral compound to treat COVID-19.