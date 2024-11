Rubius Therapeutics is focused on developing medicines in cancer, rare and autoimmune disease, as well as additional potential in hemophilia, infectious and metabolic diseases.

The company was founded and launched in 2014 by Flagship VentureLabs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. Rubius has engineered and manufactured red cells that express therapeutic proteins for use in the treatment of serious diseases. The company is now focused on demonstrating pre-clinical activity across a spectrum of medical applications. Rubius has generated more than 200 prototypes to date.