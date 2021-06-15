$2.2 billion boost for Moderna backer Flagship Pioneering

Biotech funder and incubator Flagship Pioneering has raised an additional $2.2 billion, augmenting the capital base for its Fund VII, which was reopened in April.

The total capital pool for the fund now stands at $3.4 billion, bringing the company’s total assets under management to $14.1 billion.

In total, Flagship has investments in 41 companies, including leading mRNA vaccine developer Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), a fact which has raised the company’s profile considerably given the latter’s tremendous success in developing a coronavirus vaccine.