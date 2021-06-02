Moderna expands collaborations on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced two deals in as many days relating to the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the US biotech announced that it has entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for the vaccine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher’s commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina, will be used for aseptic fill/finish, labeling and packaging to support the production of hundreds of millions of doses. Production will begin in the third quarter of 2021.