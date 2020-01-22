Sunday 24 November 2024

Rumpus Therapeutics is as an early-stage incubator helping the development of medicines for children with rare diseases.

The US company has a focus on areas where children have limited or no treatment options, including inflammatory disorders, immunologic diseases, genetic disorders and acute and chronic injury response.

In January 2020, Rumpus gained the option to acquire an exclusive license to develop and commercialize DB102  (enzastaurin) worldwide for rare genetic pediatric onset or congenital disorders outside of oncology, in a significant deal with Denovo Biopharma.

