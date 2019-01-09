Sunday 24 November 2024

Sana Biotechnology

A biotech company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicine for patients.

Founded by former executives of Juno Therapeutics, Sana Biotech launched in 2019, with the goal of aggregating R&D and manufacturing capabilities across the cell and gene therapy treatment paradigms.

In April 2023, the company's President and CEO, Steve Harr, said  that Sana is "making rapid progress in transitioning from a research-based company to one focused on delivering innovative gene and cell-based medicines to patients across multiple disease areas."

Latest Sana Biotechnology News

Sana Biotechnology raises $165 million for CAR T work
12 February 2024
Sana Biotech announces two exec appointments
11 April 2023
Sana Biotechnology launches, with focus on engineering cell and gene therapies
8 January 2019
